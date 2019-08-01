North American Construction Group Ltd (TSE:NOA) Plans $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

North American Construction Group Ltd (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th.

NOA traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$16.52. 23,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,034. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$13.78. North American Construction Group has a 1 year low of C$8.92 and a 1 year high of C$18.36.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$186.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$212.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that North American Construction Group will post 1.4200001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$22.50 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of North American Construction Group from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Energy Partners Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of mining and heavy construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily in Western Canada. The company offers construction and operations support services through various stages of an oil sands project's lifecycle.

