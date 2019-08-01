Northeast Bancorp (NBN) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 15th

Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

NBN opened at $21.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.09. Northeast Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.54 and a 1-year high of $27.58. The stock has a market cap of $192.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14.

Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. Northeast Bancorp had a net margin of 22.37% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $16.90 million for the quarter.

In other news, CEO Richard Wayne purchased 10,000 shares of Northeast Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.44 per share, with a total value of $214,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Northeast Bancorp Company Profile

Northeast Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Northeast Bank that provides banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company's deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand deposit, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts.

