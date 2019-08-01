Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.02% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “NORTHFIELD Building Loan and Savings Association in the village of Mariners Harbor, Town of Northfield, County of Richmond, by a group of Staten Islanders for the purpose of rendering mutual aid to each other, and to those who shall hereafter be associated with us. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on NFBK. BidaskClub raised shares of Northfield Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Northfield Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

NFBK opened at $15.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. Northfield Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.76 and a 12 month high of $16.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.55. The company has a market cap of $789.97 million, a PE ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.56.

Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $29.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.96 million. Northfield Bancorp had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 4.88%. On average, research analysts predict that Northfield Bancorp will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Northfield Bancorp news, EVP William R. Jacobs sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $108,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,584.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robin Lefkowitz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total transaction of $30,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,175 shares of company stock valued at $995,444 over the last ninety days. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NFBK. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 561.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 183.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 6,531 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 398.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 14,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 11,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,000. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northfield Bancorp Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts and non-interest bearing checking accounts; savings accounts, such as money market, passbook, and statement savings; certificates of deposit consisting of individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

