Northstar Investment Advisors LLC Buys 2,307 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11,601.0% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,973,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931,461 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $182,400,000. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 2,598,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,643,000 after purchasing an additional 629,580 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,426,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $529,782,000 after purchasing an additional 208,780 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 34.1% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 767,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,819,000 after purchasing an additional 195,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 13,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $1,524,609.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,656.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Scher sold 10,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JPM. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.94.

JPM stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $115.56. The stock had a trading volume of 5,463,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,926,310. The firm has a market cap of $375.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $91.11 and a 1-year high of $119.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.79.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $28.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 14.41%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

