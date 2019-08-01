Nottingham Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,139 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. S. R. Schill & Associates lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 7,625 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 47,560 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 7,637 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.4% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,121 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 65.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VZ traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.59. 11,180,357 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,689,534. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $51.43 and a one year high of $61.58.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.42 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 35.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.17%.

VZ has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.70 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.87.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.15, for a total transaction of $78,444.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,788.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

