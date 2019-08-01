Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) Shares Sold by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,338,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,037 shares during the quarter. Nova Measuring Instruments makes up about 1.8% of Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments were worth $34,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $309,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments by 42.7% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $352,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments by 5.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. 52.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVMI opened at $29.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $812.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.21. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. has a 12-month low of $20.83 and a 12-month high of $30.46.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $56.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.25 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.25.

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control across various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

