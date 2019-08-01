Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.63.

NVS has been the subject of several research reports. Argus increased their price objective on Novartis to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Liberum Capital raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Get Novartis alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVS. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Novartis by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 23,857,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,633,000 after acquiring an additional 969,985 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,678,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,505 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Novartis by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,067,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,619,000 after purchasing an additional 244,544 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Novartis by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,680,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,138,000 after purchasing an additional 916,167 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Novartis by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,903,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,470,000 after purchasing an additional 186,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVS stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $92.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,070,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,166,748. The company has a market cap of $210.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.41. Novartis has a 52 week low of $71.33 and a 52 week high of $95.00.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. Novartis had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Novartis’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Novartis will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

See Also: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.