Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $111.58.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NVO shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.85 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.42 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth about $49,039,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at about $33,951,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 83.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,174,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,418,000 after buying an additional 535,302 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at about $20,924,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 42.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,160,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,729,000 after buying an additional 344,989 shares in the last quarter. 7.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVO stock opened at $47.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.60. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $41.23 and a 12 month high of $52.83.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.60% and a return on equity of 78.28%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

