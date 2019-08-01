Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share on Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

Nutrien has a dividend payout ratio of 67.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Nutrien to earn $3.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.6%.

NTR traded down $0.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 492,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,708,126. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.58. The stock has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.88. Nutrien has a twelve month low of $43.96 and a twelve month high of $58.99.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Nutrien will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nutrien from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Nutrien from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (down from $66.00) on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.56.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

