Nutrien Ltd (TSE:NTR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.59

Nutrien Ltd (TSE:NTR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.589 per share on Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

NTR stock traded down C$0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$72.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,327. Nutrien has a 1 year low of C$59.97 and a 1 year high of C$76.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.42. The firm has a market cap of $41.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$69.20.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien (TSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.24 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 3.3699997 EPS for the current year.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.