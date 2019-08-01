NuWave Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 777.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 16,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 897.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,008,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,663,000 after purchasing an additional 906,990 shares during the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 97,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,959,000 after purchasing an additional 44,747 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 217,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,007,000 after purchasing an additional 105,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 446,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,058,000 after purchasing an additional 16,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $117.92. The stock had a trading volume of 4,682,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,437,375. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.05. The stock has a market cap of $290.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.45. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $78.49 and a fifty-two week high of $121.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.86 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 16.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.7459 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.65.

In related news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 20,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total transaction of $2,136,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 246,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,369,596.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Loic Tassel sold 5,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $530,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,753 shares in the company, valued at $2,517,818. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 230,135 shares of company stock valued at $24,343,655. 1.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Recommended Story: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.