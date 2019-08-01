NuWave Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 554.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $2,348,000. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI lifted its stake in Boeing by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 47,535 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $15,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,996 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in Boeing by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 49,299 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $15,898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 68.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Boeing from an “a+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on Boeing from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Boeing from $448.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $403.79.

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $340.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,707,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,401,694. Boeing Co has a one year low of $292.47 and a one year high of $446.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $360.12. The company has a market cap of $191.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.30.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aircraft producer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $1.07. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 632.24% and a net margin of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.33 EPS. Boeing’s revenue was down 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $2.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.34%.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

