NuWave Investment Management LLC Sells 120 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

NuWave Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,186,539 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,214,439,000 after buying an additional 591,322 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 2.2% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 15,768,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,573,858,000 after purchasing an additional 338,339 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 0.4% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,507,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $449,854,000 after purchasing an additional 19,362 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,883,831 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $356,348,000 after purchasing an additional 260,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 139.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,658,807 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $265,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,142 shares during the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

In related news, CFO David W. Gibbs sold 1,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $175,504.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,881,958.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Walter sold 2,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.61, for a total value of $279,695.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,113.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,458 shares of company stock worth $6,203,386. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on YUM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday, April 29th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Yum! Brands to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.94.

Shares of YUM traded up $5.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $118.07. The company had a trading volume of 113,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,191. The firm has a market cap of $34.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.07. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.22 and a 52-week high of $114.37.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 24.61%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Yum! Brands’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

Read More: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.