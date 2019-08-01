nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.76-1.84 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.17-2.235 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.26 billion.nVent Electric also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.76-1.84 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVT. ValuEngine lowered nVent Electric from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered nVent Electric from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $31.00 target price on nVent Electric and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.40.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

NVT stock traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.09. 24,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 922,184. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. nVent Electric has a fifty-two week low of $19.71 and a fifty-two week high of $29.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.62.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The business had revenue of $539.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.75 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that nVent Electric will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.23%.

In related news, Director Michael L. Ducker purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.07 per share, for a total transaction of $48,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 3,000,000 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total value of $73,590,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

Featured Story: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.