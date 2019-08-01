Nwam LLC Acquires 755 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Nwam LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 10,622.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,704,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 34,380,553 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,102,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,727,836,000 after buying an additional 2,275,511 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 13,410.8% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,806,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,626,000 after buying an additional 1,792,893 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,285,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,372,000 after buying an additional 1,600,360 shares during the period. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $128.09. 2,602,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,185,208. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $104.53 and a one year high of $135.24.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 59.50%. The company had revenue of $16.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.49%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $115.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.35.

In other PepsiCo news, Chairman Ramon Laguarta sold 15,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.43, for a total value of $1,997,234.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 232,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,078,755.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.95, for a total transaction of $324,159.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,356,534. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

