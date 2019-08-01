NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “New York Mortgage Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and managing a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage securities and a mortgage origination business. The mortgage portfolio is comprised largely of prime adjustable-rate and hybrid mortgage loans and securities, much of which, over time will be originated by NYMT’s wholly owned mortgage origination business, The New York Mortgage Company, a taxable real estate investment trust subsidiary. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group set a $7.00 price target on NY MTG TR INC/SH and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. BidaskClub raised NY MTG TR INC/SH from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.38.

NASDAQ NYMT traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.11. 64,470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,407,163. NY MTG TR INC/SH has a 12 month low of $5.58 and a 12 month high of $6.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.72, a current ratio of 120.54 and a quick ratio of 120.54. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.81.

NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $26.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.00 million. NY MTG TR INC/SH had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 21.47%. On average, equities research analysts predict that NY MTG TR INC/SH will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. NY MTG TR INC/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.02%.

In related news, Director Alan L. Hainey sold 10,000 shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total transaction of $62,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,694,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,978,000 after buying an additional 338,211 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in NY MTG TR INC/SH during the second quarter worth about $230,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in NY MTG TR INC/SH during the first quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,762,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,379,000 after buying an additional 191,745 shares in the last quarter. 43.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NY MTG TR INC/SH Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property investments, such as multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; residential mortgage loans, including distressed residential mortgage loans, non- qualified mortgage loans, second mortgages, and other residential mortgage loans; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; and other mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets.

