Oil Search (ASX:OSH) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Oil Search Limited (ASX:OSH) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.14. Oil Search shares last traded at $7.08, with a volume of 2,071,092 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.30, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of A$7.05.

In related news, insider Peter Botten 514,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th.

Oil Search Company Profile (ASX:OSH)

Oil Search Limited explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Papua New Guinea, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through PNG Business Unit, Exploration, and Other segments. It is involved in the development, production, and sale of liquefied natural gas, crude oil, natural gas, condensate, naphtha, and other refined products; and power generation activities.

