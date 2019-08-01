Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.08 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) will post sales of $1.08 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.09 billion and the lowest is $1.07 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line posted sales of $1.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will report full year sales of $4.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.16 billion to $4.23 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.33 billion to $4.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Old Dominion Freight Line.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 23.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ODFL. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, April 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up previously from $144.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.92.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 42.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 179 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 6,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $167.44. 18,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,157. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $150.47. Old Dominion Freight Line has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $170.22. The firm has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 9.21%.

Old Dominion Freight Line announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $350.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

