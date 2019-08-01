Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.08 Billion

Posted by on Aug 1st, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) will post sales of $1.08 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.09 billion and the lowest is $1.07 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line posted sales of $1.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will report full year sales of $4.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.16 billion to $4.23 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.33 billion to $4.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Old Dominion Freight Line.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 23.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ODFL. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, April 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up previously from $144.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.92.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 42.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 179 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 6,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $167.44. 18,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,157. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $150.47. Old Dominion Freight Line has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $170.22. The firm has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 9.21%.

Old Dominion Freight Line announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $350.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.