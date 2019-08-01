OLD National Bancorp IN Buys 3,285 Shares of GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK)

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in GenMark Diagnostics were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GNMK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,638,332 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,683,000 after acquiring an additional 28,537 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 232,611 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 16,279 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 690,110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 9,785 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 594,807 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 29,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 180,488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 5,507 shares in the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GenMark Diagnostics alerts:

In related news, insider Hany Massarany sold 6,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $41,355.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 835,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,529,818.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Gleeson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 363,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,904,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,847 shares of company stock worth $320,643. Company insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $6.36. 6,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,856. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc has a one year low of $3.58 and a one year high of $8.81. The firm has a market cap of $354.72 million, a P/E ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.47.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). GenMark Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 137.04% and a negative net margin of 71.40%. The company had revenue of $21.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.08 million. Analysts anticipate that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GNMK. BidaskClub cut GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GenMark Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

About GenMark Diagnostics

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK).

Receive News & Ratings for GenMark Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GenMark Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.