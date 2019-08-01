OLD National Bancorp IN Has $255,000 Stock Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,990 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 261.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 59,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 42,745 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,517 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 199,750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 86,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

MRO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine lowered Marathon Oil from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.45.

NYSE MRO traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.67. The stock had a trading volume of 411,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,177,006. The firm has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $12.57 and a 12 month high of $24.20.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.24. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.