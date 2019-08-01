OLD National Bancorp IN Reduces Holdings in CNOOC Ltd (NYSE:CEO)

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its holdings in shares of CNOOC Ltd (NYSE:CEO) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in CNOOC were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its holdings in shares of CNOOC by 5.6% during the second quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 6,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CNOOC during the first quarter worth about $799,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNOOC by 4.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 154,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,661,000 after buying an additional 6,147 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of CNOOC by 9.0% during the first quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 344,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,972,000 after buying an additional 28,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNOOC by 1,748.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 444,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $82,571,000 after buying an additional 420,467 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CEO traded down $2.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $163.05. The company had a trading volume of 55,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,067. The business has a 50-day moving average of $168.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. CNOOC Ltd has a 1-year low of $142.94 and a 1-year high of $202.38. The company has a market cap of $72.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.09.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CEO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNOOC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CNOOC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of CNOOC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Macquarie upgraded shares of CNOOC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, CICC Research upgraded shares of CNOOC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. CNOOC has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.00.

CNOOC Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, produces, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and other petroleum products. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Trading Business segments. The company produces offshore crude oil and natural gas primarily in Bohai, Western South China Sea, Eastern South China Sea, and East China Sea in offshore China.

