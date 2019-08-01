OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 366 Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Stacy M. Juchno sold 710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total value of $100,749.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,327.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory H. Kozich sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.82, for a total value of $1,398,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,807,585.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 133,436 shares of company stock valued at $18,742,908. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

PNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $137.50 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine raised PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.99.

Shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock traded down $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $142.59. The company had a trading volume of 58,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,714,769. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.09. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 1 year low of $108.45 and a 1 year high of $147.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 25.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. This is an increase from PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 42.95%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

