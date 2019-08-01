OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 831 Shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its position in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 831 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Herman Miller were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Herman Miller in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in shares of Herman Miller in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Herman Miller in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Herman Miller in the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLHR traded up $0.54 on Thursday, reaching $45.88. 4,592 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.81. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.66 and a 52-week high of $46.29.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $671.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.23 million. Herman Miller had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 6.25%. Herman Miller’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Herman Miller, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Herman Miller news, SVP Jeffrey L. Kurburski sold 3,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $156,679.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,041.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gregory J. Bylsma sold 35,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $1,587,686.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,544,699.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,468 shares of company stock valued at $2,858,652 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

MLHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Herman Miller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. BidaskClub lowered Herman Miller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 1st. Sidoti lowered Herman Miller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their target price on Herman Miller from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Herman Miller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Herman Miller presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Herman Miller Company Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

