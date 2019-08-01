OLD National Bancorp IN Takes $290,000 Position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Neogen by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Neogen by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 678,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,684,000 after acquiring an additional 41,051 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Neogen by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 218,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,469,000 after acquiring an additional 14,345 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $513,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Neogen by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 122,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

NEOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 21st. Guggenheim began coverage on Neogen in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Neogen from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Neogen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

In other news, Director James L. Herbert sold 10,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total transaction of $738,079.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven J. Quinlan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total value of $1,035,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,470 shares in the company, valued at $1,965,568.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,870 shares of company stock worth $9,273,967. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NEOG traded up $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $71.71. The stock had a trading volume of 55,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 9.50 and a current ratio of 11.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.47. Neogen Co. has a 1-year low of $50.60 and a 1-year high of $97.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.34.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. Neogen had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $109.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

