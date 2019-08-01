OLD National Bancorp IN Takes Position in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,381 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 783 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 808 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS traded up $2.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $92.07. 16,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,122,077. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.31. Keysight Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $53.21 and a fifty-two week high of $94.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 29th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have commented on KEYS. Robert W. Baird cut Keysight Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Keysight Technologies from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.25.

In related news, SVP Mark Pierpoint sold 14,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $1,394,208.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,582,218. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Cullen sold 16,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $1,228,234.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,914,755.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,718 shares of company stock worth $3,645,835 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

