Old Port Advisors Has $357,000 Position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Old Port Advisors lowered its position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 32.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,327 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in California Water Service Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,602,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,351,000 after purchasing an additional 16,628 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in California Water Service Group by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 523,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,971,000 after purchasing an additional 44,255 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in California Water Service Group by 16.2% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 334,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,935,000 after purchasing an additional 46,642 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in California Water Service Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 302,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,383,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in California Water Service Group by 23.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 273,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,863,000 after purchasing an additional 52,821 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

CWT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on California Water Service Group in a report on Monday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of California Water Service Group in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded California Water Service Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

In other news, Director Peter C. Nelson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total value of $491,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,509 shares in the company, valued at $1,939,891.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael B. Luu sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $49,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,772.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $590,230. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of California Water Service Group stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.36. The company had a trading volume of 5,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,880. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.36. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 39.19, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. California Water Service Group has a 1-year low of $39.85 and a 1-year high of $55.05.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $179.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.97 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.