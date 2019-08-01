Old Port Advisors Raises Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Old Port Advisors grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $303,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $787,000.

SCHX stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $71.98. 13,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,187,780. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $55.87 and a 52-week high of $72.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.94.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

