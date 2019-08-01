Old Port Advisors Sells 451 Shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Old Port Advisors cut its position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Fiserv were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 74.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 76.9% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 9,000.0% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

FISV stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $106.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,471,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,226,083. The company has a market capitalization of $41.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 4.97. Fiserv Inc has a 12 month low of $68.45 and a 12 month high of $106.88.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 53.08% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Fiserv Inc will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total value of $2,064,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 330,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,120,912.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $177,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 371,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,038,609.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,621,300 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FISV shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $106.00 price objective on Fiserv and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.86 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.27.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

