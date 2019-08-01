Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $42.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. was incorporated in the State of Maryland. It is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT), investing in income producing healthcare facilities, principally long-term care facilities located in the United States (U.S.) and the United Kingdom (U.K.). The Company provide lease or mortgage financing to qualified operators of skilled nursing facilities (SNFs) and, to a lesser extent, assisted living facilities (ALFs), independent living facilities and rehabilitation and acute care facilities. It has historically financed investments through borrowings under its revolving credit facilities, private placements or public offerings of its debt and equity securities, the assumption of secured indebtedness, retention of cash flow, or a combination of these methods. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Omega Healthcare Investors currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.67.

Shares of OHI traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,704. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.10. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. Omega Healthcare Investors has a fifty-two week low of $29.24 and a fifty-two week high of $40.30.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $188.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.54 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 30.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 86.84%.

In related news, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,326 shares in the company, valued at $8,633,062. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Taylor Pickett sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $1,140,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,367,054. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 85,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,239,000. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 83,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 12,136 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 52,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 5,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

