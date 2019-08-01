One Stop Systems Inc (NASDAQ:OSS) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

One Stop Systems Inc (NASDAQ:OSS) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $6.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given One Stop Systems an industry rank of 65 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

OSS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of One Stop Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine lowered One Stop Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised One Stop Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Shares of One Stop Systems stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.73. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,903. One Stop Systems has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $4.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.92 million, a PE ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 2.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). One Stop Systems had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a positive return on equity of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $10.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that One Stop Systems will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other One Stop Systems news, CEO Steve D. Cooper bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.74 per share, with a total value of $26,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in One Stop Systems stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of One Stop Systems Inc (NASDAQ:OSS) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 596,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,642 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 4.18% of One Stop Systems worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 17.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

One Stop Systems Company Profile

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial grade computer systems and components that are based on industry standard computer architectures worldwide. The company offers custom built servers; graphical processing unit compute accelerators; flash arrays; peripheral component interconnect expansion products and adaptors; storage management software; and infrastructure as a service solutions.

