ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:OKE traded up $1.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $71.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,396,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,598,302. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. ONEOK has a 52 week low of $50.26 and a 52 week high of $71.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.46%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OKE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered shares of ONEOK from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.62.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

