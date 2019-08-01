OneSmart International Edun Gr Ltd – (NYSE:ONE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of OneSmart International Edun Gr Ltd – (NYSE:ONE) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $8.40 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.17 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given OneSmart International Edun Gr an industry rank of 91 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get OneSmart International Edun Gr alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised OneSmart International Edun Gr from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Shares of ONE stock opened at $7.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.97. OneSmart International Edun Gr has a 52-week low of $6.71 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 0.38.

OneSmart International Edun Gr Company Profile

OneSmart International Education Group Limited provides tutoring services for kindergarten and primary, middle, and high schools (K12) in the People's Republic of China. The company offers young children services, including Chinese language and computer programming under the HappyMath brand; and English tutoring services focusing on early childhood under the brand FasTrack English brand.

Read More: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OneSmart International Edun Gr (ONE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OneSmart International Edun Gr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSmart International Edun Gr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.