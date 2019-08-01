onG.social (ONG) 1-Day Volume Reaches $16,478.00

onG.social (CURRENCY:ONG) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. One onG.social token can now be bought for $0.0248 or 0.00000349 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bancor Network and IDEX. Over the last seven days, onG.social has traded down 20.8% against the US dollar. onG.social has a total market cap of $832,627.00 and $16,478.00 worth of onG.social was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get onG.social alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00280057 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010002 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.09 or 0.01438660 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000826 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000220 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00115046 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00021448 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000556 BTC.

onG.social Profile

onG.social’s launch date was June 17th, 2017. onG.social’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,594,319 tokens. onG.social’s official website is somee.social. onG.social’s official Twitter account is @OneName_Global. The official message board for onG.social is medium.com/@onG.Social. The Reddit community for onG.social is /r/onG_social and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling onG.social

onG.social can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as onG.social directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire onG.social should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase onG.social using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for onG.social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for onG.social and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.