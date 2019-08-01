ONO PHARMACEUTI/ADR (OTCMKTS:OPHLY) Shares Up 1%

ONO PHARMACEUTI/ADR (OTCMKTS:OPHLY)’s stock price shot up 1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.07 and last traded at $6.07, 12,687 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 42% from the average session volume of 21,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.01.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ONO PHARMACEUTI/ADR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.04.

ONO PHARMACEUTI/ADR (OTCMKTS:OPHLY)

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. produces and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents worldwide. Its products include OPDIVO intravenous infusions for the treatment of malignant tumor; KYPROLIS, a proteasome inhibitor for intravenous injection; EMEND capsules/PROEMEND intravenous injections for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; GLACTIV and FORXIGA tablets for type 2 diabetes; KINEDAK tablets to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy; PARSABIV, an intravenous injection for dialysis patients; RECALBON tablets to treat osteoporosis; ORENCIA injections for rheumatoid arthritis; RIVASTACH patches for Alzheimer's disease; ONOACT injections for treating tachyarrhythmia; Staybla tablets for overactive bladder; OPALMON tablets to treat peripheral circulatory disorder; ONON capsules and dry syrups for bronchial asthma and allergic rhinitis; and Foipan tablets to treat chronic pancreatitis and postoperative reflux esophagitis.

