ONOToken Market Cap Reaches $1.34 Million (ONOT)

ONOToken (CURRENCY:ONOT) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. ONOToken has a total market cap of $1.34 million and $1,040.00 worth of ONOToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ONOToken token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including KuCoin and Bit-Z. Over the last seven days, ONOToken has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ONOToken alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00275674 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009790 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.06 or 0.01405869 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000807 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000215 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00113143 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00020822 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000550 BTC.

ONOToken Token Profile

ONOToken’s total supply is 75,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,276,556,572 tokens. The Reddit community for ONOToken is /r/onosocial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ONOToken’s official Twitter account is @ONOsocial. The official website for ONOToken is www.ono.chat/en.

ONOToken Token Trading

ONOToken can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ONOToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ONOToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ONOToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ONOToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ONOToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.