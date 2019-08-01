Optex Systems Hldg InCorp (OTCMKTS:OPXS) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Optex Systems Hldg InCorp (OTCMKTS:OPXS) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS OPXS traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,756. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.03. Optex Systems Hldg InCorp has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $2.31.

Optex Systems Hldg InCorp (OTCMKTS:OPXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The aerospace company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.09 million for the quarter. Optex Systems Hldg InCorp had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 21.91%.

Optex Systems Hldg InCorp Company Profile

Optex Systems Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells optical sighting systems and assemblies primarily for the U.S. department of defense, foreign military applications, and commercial markets in the United States. It offers periscopes, such as laser and non-laser protected plastic and glass periscopes, electronic M17 day/thermal periscopes, and vision blocks; sighting systems, including back up sights, digital day and night sighting systems, M36 thermal periscope, and unity mirrors; howitzers comprising telescope, mount, and aiming device; and applied optics center consisting of laser filter, laser filter interface, and optical assemblies, as well as other products, such as muzzle reference systems, binoculars, collimators, optical lenses and elements, and windows.

