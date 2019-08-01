OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.61

Shares of OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.61 and traded as high as $3.32. OptimumBank shares last traded at $3.22, with a volume of 1,051 shares trading hands.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 million, a P/E ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.21.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The bank reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.79 million during the quarter. OptimumBank had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 17.53%.

About OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC)

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, commercial, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.

