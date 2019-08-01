Orecorp (ASX:ORR) Trading Down 6.7%

Shares of Orecorp Ltd (ASX:ORR) were down 6.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as A$0.28 ($0.20) and last traded at A$0.28 ($0.20), approximately 76,401 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 105,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.30 ($0.21).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of A$0.24. The firm has a market cap of $60.88 million and a PE ratio of -10.00.

Get Orecorp alerts:

In other Orecorp news, insider Craig Williams 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th.

About Orecorp (ASX:ORR)

OreCorp Limited engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Africa. The company explores for gold, nickel, copper, cobalt, and precious metals. Its principal properties are the Nyanzaga gold project comprising 20 contiguous prospecting licenses covering 225 square kilometers in northwest Tanzania; and the Akjoujt South project comprising two licenses covering 460 square kilometers of area located in northwest Mauritania.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Orecorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orecorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.