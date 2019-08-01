Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 22,649 Shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,649 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in International Paper were worth $5,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of International Paper by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 307,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of International Paper by 180.3% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors increased its position in shares of International Paper by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 47,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,696 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its position in shares of International Paper by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 50,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Paper by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 39,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

In other International Paper news, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total value of $45,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,385,409.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Sharon R. Ryan sold 22,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total value of $1,012,139.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,083.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

IP stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.78. 97,829 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,970,627. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.49. International Paper Co has a 1 year low of $37.55 and a 1 year high of $54.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 6.88%. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Paper Co will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.59%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered International Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a $50.00 price objective on International Paper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.82.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

