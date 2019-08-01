Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 348,371 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,901,990 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 348,371 shares during the period. Intel comprises 1.9% of Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Intel worth $138,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,959,006 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,171,326,000 after purchasing an additional 803,207 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,740,723 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,167,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,474 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,417,125 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $723,526,000 after purchasing an additional 824,109 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 10,165,374 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $417,321,000 after purchasing an additional 755,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,145,109 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $335,319,000 after purchasing an additional 122,805 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $1.24 on Thursday, hitting $51.79. 820,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,148,154. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $42.36 and a 52 week high of $59.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.85.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The chip maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.70 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 28.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INTC. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a $58.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $47.99 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.31.

In other news, Director Reed E. Hundt sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total value of $524,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $31,107.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,746,540.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,153 shares of company stock valued at $955,670 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

