Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Equinix were worth $4,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 63.6% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the first quarter worth $28,000. Washington Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the first quarter worth $29,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 27.9% in the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. 99.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.88, for a total value of $97,576.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,250 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.87, for a total transaction of $613,587.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,462.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,450 shares of company stock worth $1,202,784. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EQIX. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $520.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a $556.00 price objective on shares of Equinix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Argus began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $524.58.

EQIX stock traded up $23.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $525.23. 19,946 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,997. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $508.28. Equinix Inc has a 1-year low of $335.29 and a 1-year high of $528.98.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($3.45). Equinix had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinix Inc will post 20.73 EPS for the current year.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

