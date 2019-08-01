Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,861 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $4,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 557.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Sunday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Omnicom Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.33.

Shares of OMC stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $80.60. 480,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,001,952. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.85 and a fifty-two week high of $85.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.87.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.07. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 43.86%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.22%.

In other Omnicom Group news, SVP Andrew Castellaneta sold 2,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total value of $160,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman John Wren sold 60,541 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.84, for a total transaction of $4,833,593.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

