Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $4.61 Million Position in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,491 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Macy’s worth $4,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in Macy’s by 2,168.2% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Macy’s by 730.4% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Macy’s by 841.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Finally, Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in Macy’s by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Macy’s from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group set a $25.00 price objective on Macy’s and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Standpoint Research upgraded Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.58.

Shares of NYSE:M traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,521,730. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.89. Macy’s Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.02 and a fifty-two week high of $41.99.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 4.43%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Macy’s Inc will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Macy’s news, Chairman Jeffrey Gennette bought 5,000 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.96 per share, with a total value of $109,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 102,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,449. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Paula A. Price sold 1,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total value of $25,325.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $432,950 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

