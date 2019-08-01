Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Increases Stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned about 0.05% of RenaissanceRe worth $4,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 862.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 138.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RNR shares. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.45.

Shares of RenaissanceRe stock traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $183.03. The company had a trading volume of 5,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,201. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $181.70. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $118.28 and a twelve month high of $189.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.35.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $1.20. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.40 million. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 8.87%. RenaissanceRe’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.23 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.83%.

In related news, insider Aditya Dutt sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total transaction of $2,646,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,566,700.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ian D. Branagan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,264,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,931 shares of company stock valued at $4,017,820. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

