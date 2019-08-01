Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Increases Stake in Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,778 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,561 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Xerox were worth $4,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XRX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Xerox during the 4th quarter worth about $39,355,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 358.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,979,000 after acquiring an additional 977,310 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,508,305 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,236,000 after acquiring an additional 700,808 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,038,170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $79,772,000 after acquiring an additional 647,882 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,317,663 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $234,018,000 after acquiring an additional 493,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XRX. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Xerox in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Xerox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

XRX traded up $0.54 on Thursday, reaching $32.64. 80,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,583,090. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.71. Xerox Corp has a twelve month low of $18.58 and a twelve month high of $36.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xerox Corp will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.90%.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

