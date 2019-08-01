Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Increases Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,104 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $4,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bank lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 69.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 64.8% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 71.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

CHKP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Northland Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $105.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Check Point Software Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $111.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,127. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.78. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $98.57 and a twelve month high of $132.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.68.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $488.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.53 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 40.99% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Featured Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.