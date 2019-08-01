Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Holdings in AES Corp (NYSE:AES)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,888 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in AES were worth $5,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AES in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AES in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AES in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of AES in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AES in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AES shares. Zacks Investment Research raised AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Argus raised AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised AES from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.57 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AES has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.02.

In other AES news, insider Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 2,582,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.10 per share, with a total value of $41,570,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 2,482,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.11 per share, for a total transaction of $39,985,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AES traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.23. 167,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,060,708. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. AES Corp has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $18.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.04.

AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). AES had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AES Corp will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.137 per share. This is a boost from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. AES’s payout ratio is presently 44.35%.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

