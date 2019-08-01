Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,610 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 207 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $213.63. 1,206,937 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,723,725. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.34. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $158.09 and a 12-month high of $219.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $26.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 6,597.69% and a net margin of 10.24%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Home Depot from $223.00 to $217.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $192.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Home Depot from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Home Depot to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.78.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.30, for a total value of $2,512,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,482,347.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 34,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.09, for a total value of $7,010,097.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,567,742.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,522 shares of company stock worth $16,156,831 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

