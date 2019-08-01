OSSIAM LUX OSSIAM ETF SHILLER BARCLAYS CAPE EU-EUR (LON:CAPE) Trading 1.1% Higher

OSSIAM LUX OSSIAM ETF SHILLER BARCLAYS CAPE EU-EUR (LON:CAPE)’s share price traded up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as £303.75 ($396.90) and last traded at £304.53 ($397.92), 4 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 94 shares. The stock had previously closed at £301.35 ($393.77).

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is £286.72.

