Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Lane Capital from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Get Oxford Lane Capital alerts:

Shares of Oxford Lane Capital stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.66. 2,310 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,451. Oxford Lane Capital has a twelve month low of $7.35 and a twelve month high of $11.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.44.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.20%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 131,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 8,296 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 262.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 101,766 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 73,727 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 75,985 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 8,945 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 1,310.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 45,636 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 42,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.